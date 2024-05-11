Opinion: New forces are emerging with alternative narratives in Kashmir

It is certain that the people in Kashmir, despite having their loyalties divided between the two traditional parties – NC having its presence and effectiveness for almost a century, and PDP inching toward its 25th anniversary in July this year- have not voted for them in overwhelming numbers in several years now. This phenomenon might be attributed to the militancy that had cast its dark shadow over the overall environment in Kashmir in which casting a vote was considered posing self-risk to life as the threat of guns and bombs chased them in their minds. It was a laborious experience to walk up to polling booths. It was a sort of unbearable burden that they carried with the thought. Some sections believed that vote would mean betrayal to the cause. They had multiple meanings of the cause – from “Azadi” – freedom – to greater autonomy, to aligning with Pakistan. They were reminded of their “duties as Kashmiris not to vote for Indian democracy” because that would amount to vote for India. Against which their young ones were fighting and sacrificing their lives.

Now, they want all this to change. Of course their tryst with the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, but they have come to taste normalcy and freedom from the toxic air of bomb explosions and life-disrupting stone-throwing. They don’t want to lose this sense of normalcy. The voting, however, is a dilemma. If they vote, they think would amount to accepting their demoted status- abrogation of Article 370 that took away their special rights and privileges and then the split of the state into two union territories – J&K sliding from a full-fledged state to a union territory. And if they won’t they would be siding with the dark forces of yester year. This is a simple interpretation. The voters are hanging in balance

An attempt has been made by a new group Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, founded four years ago, to show the people a new path, rather that is reiteration of the history. It is telling those who care to listen to it: “A decision was made in 1947 aligning our destiny with India, and no one can reverse this. Its top leader and president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has been campaigning on the “politics of truth”, as he questions traditional parties, what have you delivered to the people when you were in power for many, many years long before the abrogation of Article 370? This is ridiculing the claim of these parties that they would usher in a new era if they happen to win the Lok Sabha elections this time.

A widespread feeling has swept across the Valley that if Article 370 is so critical and crucial for Kashmir’s dignity, then it becomes obligatory on the part of the National Conference and PDP to explain what did they do to keep J&K on the march of development and progress. The development and progress, they are not measuring only in terms of infrastructural development and the scale up to which it brought change in the life of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it’s much more than that. The basic question is, if the development did not match the expectations of the masses, why were they dragged into the psychology of conflict? It is the psyche of conflict that accompanied generations. The conflict was so tangible for them that they did not look beyond it. As a result, Kashmir is not out of the psychological train of conflict. The changes look exterior.

New parties are making their bid, but ultimately it would be in the hands of the people as to how far will they accept the new narratives. It would be demonstrated by the voting percentage. That holds the key, but getting voters out of their homes and shun their long-held suspicions about voting, is a big challenge. The official campaigns would not help much.