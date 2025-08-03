Opinion: Priyanka Gandhi is unstoppable

Parliamentary democracy seemed at its peak in recent times, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi leading the Opposition charge. A deadly weapon acquisition in the Opposition armoury is Priyanka Gandhi, who recently struck terror in the Treasury Benches in the Lok Sabha.

This, she did, not through sloganeering, but putting to advantage the time-tested parliamentary device of debate. Questions she raised have all been skirted by the Modi Establishment and no answers were forthcoming. But, she did manage to drive Modi Government on the back foot.

The BJP prides in Hindi and in oratory. But in chaste Hindustani that cannot be matched by any of the BJP stalwarts, Priyanka Gandhi brought sharp focus on the utter absence of accountability in the Modi Dispensation. Priyanka pitied the pathetic trait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who not only takes credit for Operation Sindoor but also for medals won in Olympics. Where you take credit, you need to take responsibility, as well, Priyanka Gandhi gently reminded Prime Minister Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi did well to point out that the biggest sign of irresponsibility of Prime Minister Modi is how an operation to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan is suddenly and abruptly ended, which never happened in Indian history and the announcement comes from US President Donald Trump and the Modi Government has no guts to rebutt him.

Priyanka Gandhi mastered the art of parliamentary debate to perfection. With responsibility, she put across her incisive and perceptive points in a direct, decent, dignified and yet devastating fashion. She showed grace, poise and respect for parliamentary norms and conventions.

Within its four corners, Priyanka Gandhi put across her viewpoint that not only enthused the Opposition, engendering a sense of fear in the Treasury Benches, but also struck awe and admiration in the people glued to the Social Media Platforms on their mobile phones, watching an extraordinary show of grace and decorum in her parliamentary discourse.

This has been a refreshing change since the times the BJP was in the Opposition, when disruption, debunking debate, was the order of the day. Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley once defended disruption as a legitimate parliamentary tactic. With talent for debate starkly lacking, the BJP took to disruption of Parliament.

Brimming with extraordinary confidence, Priyanka thanked the Speaker for giving her the opportunity to participate in the debate on Operation Sindoor. But, at the same time, she remarked in a lighter vein that the Ruling Party members have deserted the House. In fact, it was a poignant reminder of the times when key Opposition leaders took the floor in the House, Ruling Party members would troop into the House to listen to the Opposition. Now, the trend is switching off the mikes, when Opposition leaders speak.

Moving on, Priyanka weaved a powerful narrative around Baisaran Meadow, where the ghastly incident on April 22, 2025, claiming 26 lives, was totally shamefully skirted by the Union Ministers, for which Operation Sindoor was launched by the Modi Government. Priyanka resurrected the Baisaran Meadow massacre to haunt the Modi Government for its monumental failure to provide security or even first-aid to the grievously injured, resulting in the rise casualties. Many survived for several hours, but lost lives in the absence of medical care and attention.

Forget even offering resignation, no one came forward to take responsibility for the death and devastation. IB and other Agencies function under Union Minister. Neither the IB Chief nor his political master Union Home Minister had the grace to assume full responsibility for the dastardly happenings.

Priyanka raised a vital issue conpletely glossed over by Modi Government and totally buried deep down by mainstream media. TRF, which claimed responsibility for the massacre, has been active since 2020, its terrorist activities were in knowledge of the Modi Government but it allows them a field day for full three years before declaring it terrorist organization.

Similarly, Priyanka came up with a forceful rebuttal of Modi Government concerted campaign that after the 26/11/2008 Mumbai terror attack, the Congress did nothing.

This powerful Goebbelsian propaganda was busted by Priyanka Gandhi, not by violently attacking it, but by coming out with information effectively suppressed by the Modi Dispensation and Media establishment: All terrorists in the attack were gunned down on the spot and one survivor Ajmal Kasab was hanged in 2012; Maharashtra Chief Minister resigned and Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil stepped down taking full responsibility, fixing accountability at the highest level. This was accountability towards the nation, towards the people and to the soil of the nation and the Congress lived upto it.

In sharp contrast, Rajnath Singh was Home Minister during Uri, Pathankot said Pulwama and now holds the prestigious Defence portfolio. Under the nose of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur is burning, Delhi was rocked by communal riots and Kashmir has been pushed to the precipice by terrorism and he happily remains saddled in power, she pointed out. This is making accountability stand on its head.

Bombardment can create headlines, but tucked away is the humongous security lapse, Priyanka Gandhi thundered. The nation is not impressed by empty rhetoric, which is not matched by exemplary deeds, she pointed it out, holding mirror to the Modi Government. Nation wants to know the truth and wants the assurance that truth will not be tucked away in some corner. And this simple assurance the Modi Government is in no position to give it to the nation.

If the Congress introduced and laid the foundation for parliamentary democracy, role of leaders like Priyanka Gandhi goes a long way in nurturing and strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country. Not disruption but debate and discussion is the way forward in a democracy. When the Opposition follows the principle, there lies hope for the future of democracy. Priyanka Gandhi has carved out a niche for herself in the Indian parliamentary democracy.