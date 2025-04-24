Opinion: Terrorism is betrayal, not a reflection of faith

Hyderabad: The perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, like others around the globe, do not represent Islam. They embody ignorance, brutality, and a hunger for control cloaked in religious language. Their actions are a profound betrayal of Islam’s true principles, compassion, patience, and justice.

Prophet Muhammad was sent not to instil fear, but as “a mercy to all the worlds” (Surah Al-Anbiya 21:107). His life exemplified kindness – not only toward fellow Muslims, but also toward non-Muslims and even his fiercest opponents. He forgave his enemies, treated prisoners with humanity, and never imposed faith by force.

What these extremists do – targeting people based on their names or identities and committing murder – is a reflection of radical ideology, not religious doctrine. Their behaviour stands in complete opposition to the example set by the Prophet.

Islam condemns violence

The attack in Pahalgam was more than a terrorist act, it was a perversion of faith used to justify violence. Let us be clear: this has absolutely no connection to Islam.

Islam calls on its followers to uphold truth, fight for justice, and reject cruelty in all its forms.

Terrorist attacks like the one in Pahalgam are not just crimes against innocent people – they are a complete distortion of the faith they falsely claim to represent. It was not just an act of terror, but a deliberate twisting of faith to justify bloodshed. We must say it without hesitation: this has nothing to do with Islam.

A powerful incident from the life of the Prophet Muhammad exposes the error of judging someone’s faith based on assumptions. During a battle, a Companion killed an enemy fighter who, in the heat of the moment, recited the Shahada – the testimony of faith: “La ilaha illallah”. The Companion believed the man was only saying it to save his life, not out of belief. When the Prophet heard about this, he was deeply disturbed.

He asked him: “Did you tear open his heart to see whether he had faith?”(Sahih Muslim).

It was a strong reproach. The Prophet (PBUH) did not accept justifications for the killing. He emphasised that no one has the right to decide what lies in another person’s heart. This message is just as important today. Those who believe they can kill in the name of Islam because they suspect someone is not a believer are going against the very teachings of the Prophet they claim to follow.

Islam and freedom of belief

One of the most foundational principles of the Qur’an is freedom of religion. The verse couldn’t be clearer: “There is no compulsion in religion. The right path has become distinct from the wrong.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:256).

Islam never allowed force as a tool to spread its message. The role of a Muslim is not to coerce, but to invite others to the truth through words, character, and kindness. The Qur’an repeatedly reminds the Prophet himself of this principle: “Your duty is only to deliver the message. Allah knows what you reveal and what you conceal.” (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:99)

Another verse says: “So remind them, [O Muhammad]. You are only a reminder. You are not a taskmaster set over them.” (Surah Al-Ghashiyah 88:21-22)

These verses strip away any illusion of religious authority through fear or violence. The Prophet was a messenger, not a judge, not a punisher, and certainly not someone who would ever condone such hatred.

The sanctity of life in Islam

The Qur’an places the highest value on human life. In one of its most often quoted verses on ethics and justice, it says: “Whoever kills a soul-unless for a legal punishment is as if he had killed all of humanity.” (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:32)

This verse is not limited to Muslims. Every human life is sacred, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or background. To kill someone because of their religion – or presumed lack of it – is not Islamic. It’s inhuman.

In light of the Pahalgam attack, we, as fellow human beings, stand in unwavering solidarity with the victims. Muslims across the world unequivocally denounce this act of barbarism. Those who commit such atrocities in the name of Islam not only betray its true teachings but also reveal a deep misunderstanding of its message. Let it be known loud and clear: Islam condemns all forms of terrorism, without exception.