Opinion: With praise pouring in from top Congress leadership on caste census, Revanth Reddy is on cloud 9

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is on cloud nine.

The praise of former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, MP, has boosted the morale of Revanth Reddy like never before.

The praise for the Chief Minister came against the backdrop of the successful caste census and promise to implement 42 per cent quota for Backward Classes in Telangana State, which has put to rest all the speculation doing the rounds in the State that the CM has “fallen out” with Congress High Command and has been denied interviews by Rahul Gandhi.

Though Congress’s internal politics is anybody’s guess on CM tenure, for the moment, Revanth Reddy is basking in Congress High Command glory over the caste census, which they want to replicate all over the country and force the Modi Government to implement it.

Revanth Reddy, in an emotionally charged tone, displayed a letter of appreciation from Sonia Gandhi as a “lifetime” achievement award, more than a Nobel or Oscar award…” in New Delhi. He calls the caste census “Ra Re” …Rahul Revanth model instead of the Telangana model.

CM made a presentation on the caste census to over 100 MPs and senior party functionaries at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi, and sought support of the party in raising the issue in parliament and forcing the Centre to clear the 42 percent BC quota.

He said, “Congress party has put a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. RSS completes 100 years. They objected to the caste census. Rahul Gandhi promised a caste census during his 400 km padayatra in Telangana if the party is voted to power. We came to power in Telangana State and we did it…Telangana model of caste census is a role model for the country.”

He added, “I repeatedly told doubters that when there are changes in society, we need to accept them. We got Telangana thanks to Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi promised a BC caste census; we have done it. Credit goes to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an OBC, should ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.”

Revanth Reddy has described Telangana State’s “Social, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC), caste survey as a role model for the country, at a meeting held in the AICC office in New Delhi.

February 4 Social Justice Day

He added,” We have declared February 4 as social justice day. Our government launched the caste survey on February 4, 2024, and completed it on February 5, 2025.”

The survey indicated BCs constituted 56.36 percent of the population in Telangana State. Interestingly, 3.9 per cent of the population interviewed during the caste census declared “we don’t belong to any caste.”

Describing the survey as scientific and authentic, Revanth Reddy passed a bill providing 42 percent reservations for BCs in local bodies’ polls and another bill providing 42 percent reservations in education and employment. The bills have been sent to the Governor for assent and then to the Union Government.

Rahul Gandhi too said he was skeptical of its success, but he was proved wrong. “It was beyond my expectations,” he remarked, which gave a big shot in the arm to Revanth Reddy.

R G Reddy questions CM’s claim

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Mallikarjun Kharge patting on CM’s back has come at a time when fellow party leaders questioned his comments recently that he would remain CM for the next 10 years. It drew immediate flak from fellow Congress member Munugode MLA Komati Reddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

Taking to X, Raj Gopal Reddy said, “Revanth Reddy’s statement that he would remain CM for the next 10 years is against Congress policies. In a national party like Congress, a person becomes CM as per the wishes of the High Command and democratic norms. Congress leaders and workers will not accept anyone trying to turn Telangana Congress into their fiefdom.”

While Raj Gopal’s outburst is not uncommon in Congress politics, it also displayed a growing undercurrent of disillusionment among some of the leaders in the State on Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning. Denial of nominated posts has created heartburn in some senior party leaders.

Revanth impressed Congress HC

Said a senior party leader: “Revanth Reddy has impressed Congress High Command. He is delivering what is being promised. Though other senior leaders are upset, CM has his way. For the moment, Congress leadership in Delhi is with the CM.”

Some party leaders assert Congress came to power in Telangana State thanks to Revanth Reddy, and he was the only capable leader who could take on former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao with his caustic attack and ensured Congress won.

Congress’s internal politics is intriguing to say the least.