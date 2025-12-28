Opium, smuggled cigarettes worth over Rs 1 cr seized in Assam

He, however, did not mention whether any arrests were made in the two operations.

Published: 28th December 2025 11:59 am IST
Assam CM Himantha Biswa Sarma addresses a press conferenc
Assam CM Himantha Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Contraband goods, including opium, worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Whether you’re Karbi Anglong’s ‘Heisenbergs’ with 19 kg of opium worth Rs 1.2 cr or hauling 40 cartons of suspected Burmese cigarettes, @assampolice will find you and catch you,” Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday.

The ‘Heisenbergs’ is an apparent reference to the fictional character Walter Hartwell White Sr., the main protagonist in the American crime series ‘Breaking Bad’.

“No respite for drug dealers, as our fight continues relentlessly,” the chief minister added.

