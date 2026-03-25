Oppn MPs protest in Parliament House complex over ‘LPG supply crunch’

With a huge banner stating 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises', the MPs raised slogans against the government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2026 1:25 pm IST
Budget Session of Parliament
LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav and other opposition leaders stage a protest with a banner reading, "Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises", during the second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, March 25, over the reported LPG supply crunch.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav, CPI-ML’s Sudama Prasad, DMK’s T Sumathy, JMM’S Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

With a huge banner stating ‘Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises’, the MPs raised slogans against the government.

Subhan Haleem

The reported LPG crunch comes amid the conflict in West Asia, following which the government has prioritised the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas sectors.

The government has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2026 1:25 pm IST

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