Oppn MPs walk out of JPC meet on Waqf Bill amid allegations of ‘fake’ presentations

New Delhi: A heated confrontation erupted again at a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on Monday, called to review the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Opposition MPs protested, alleging that “fake presentations” were being discussed, specifically questioning the validity of the Delhi Waqf Board’s report.

Opposition MPs cited a letter from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, requesting that the report be disregarded due to alleged irregularities concerning Waqf properties.

A fierce exchange between ruling and Opposition MPs followed, prompting the Opposition to walk out. They later returned but continued to clash with the ruling party MPs over the Bill.

On Monday, the JPC also heard from the Waqf Boards of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, as well as Call for Justice (a group of former judges) and the Waqf Tenant Welfare Association.

Tensions between the ruling and Opposition MPs have marked recent JPC meetings.

Earlier in the October 22 session, a dramatic incident unfolded during the JPC meet when Trinamool Congress MP, Kalyan Banerjee broke a glass bottle amid a heated exchange. The meeting had to be adjourned briefly after Banerjee, in a fit of rage, smashed the bottle and threw its broken pieces towards Pal.

The JPC Chairman immediately informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the incident, expressing relief that no one was hurt. He also condemned Banerjee’s behaviour, describing it as inappropriate and disruptive. Banerjee was suspended for a day (two sessions).

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 following a heated debate, was later referred to the JPC. The JPC is conducting discussions with various stakeholders, which are supposed to continue.

The Waqf Bill seeks to reform the management of Waqf Board properties, but some provisions have drawn criticism.