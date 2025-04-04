Oppn parties demand PM Modi visit strife-torn Manipur, restore law and order

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Friday attacked the government over its failure in controlling violence in BJP-ruled Manipur and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the strife-torn state at the earliest and help restore the law and order situation there.

They also demanded a thorough inquiry into the violence and a white paper tabled in Parliament.

The opposition also blamed former state chief minister N Biren Singh for the collapse of law and order in Manipur. It demanded that the election process in the state be restored, saying President’s rule is not a remedy.

Initiating the discussion on a statutory resolution on imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit strife-torn Manipur at the earliest to restore order.

Kharge said the Modi government failed in governing the northeastern state despite having a majority there. “For nearly two years, Manipur has been burning and the government has totally failed in stopping the violence,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP’s “double-engine” government promised stability, but instead, delivered “bloodshed, division, and economic collapse” to the state.

“I would urge the prime minister to visit Manipur, meet the affected people and resolve their issues and set right the law and order situation there,” he said.

The Congress leader also demanded a thorough inquiry into the violence in Manipur and also a white paper tabled in the Parliament on the matter.

He said the government should send a message for peace to the country. “When one of our states is burning under your rule, you can’t be a bystander,” he appealed.

The Leader of Opposition in the Upper House said more than 260 people have died, many displaced, and thousands of religious sites destroyed since ethnic violence struck the state two years ago.

Families have been torn apart, yet the BJP government watched in silence, he alleged.

He said more than 4,700 houses have been burnt, 13,000 structures including schools, hospitals and places of worship have been destroyed in the state since 2023.

Sanjay Singh of AAP criticised the prime minister for not visiting the state and asked the Centre to restore the election process in the state soon.

Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK) said president’s rule was not a remedy but an excuse and a cover-up, and a direct assault on federalism.

Sagarika Ghosh (TMC) demanded a gesture of peace from the PM.

Priyanka Chaturvedi (SS-UBT) said the prime minister must visit the state and help restore the law and order and electoral process.

Abdul Wahab (IUML), Sandosh Kumar P (CPI), Sanjay Yadav (RJD), Derek O’Brien (TMC) also spoke.