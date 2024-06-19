Oppn trying to incite communal violence: Hyderabad Congress chief

Hyderabad: District Congress Committee president Mohammed Waliullah Sameer strongly condemned the opposition’s allegations blaming the government for the recent communal incidents in Telangana.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 19, Sameer asserted that the Congress administration is working in a non-partisan manner to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

Sameer dismissed allegations of inaction in communal incidents, emphasizing that the local police have consistently taken prompt and appropriate action when needed. He accused opposition leaders of trying to demoralize the police by spreading false claims against the government. “By defaming the Congress government, some opposition leaders are attempting to undermine the morale of our law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“We will not spare anyone who tries to disturb peace and law and order. Those spreading false propaganda to incite communal violence will face strict action,” he warned. In the last week alone, two incidents such alone have taken place. Unidentified miscreants damaged idols of Hindu gods in the Sri Sitaramula temple in the city on Monday, June 17.

Prior to that, several people were injured in an attack by right-wing mob on a madrasa in Medak district on Saturday. According to reports, the management of Minhaj ul Uloom Madarsa had purchased cattle for sacrifice for Bakrid. Local members of right-wing organizations created a ruckus near the madrasa after the sacrificial animals were brought in. Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

After the incident, the Telangana police arrested BJP Medak district president Gaddam Srinivas, BJP Medak town president M Nayam Prasad, BJYM president and seven others in connection with the violence in Medak town.



