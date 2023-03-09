Oppn unity on test as Kavitha, Sibal to hold separate events in Delhi

New Delhi: Opposition unity will be on test on Friday and Saturday when two back to back events are being organised — one by the Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha for pressing the demand for women’s reservation and the other on Saturday by Independent MP Kapil Sibal for the launch of ‘Insaf Ke Sipahi’.

Kavitha had praised Sonia Gandhi but had hit out at the Congress alleging arrogance on the issue of an opposition alliance. Sibal will be launching the website ‘Insaaf’. “On 11th of Mar Pls join me at Jantar Mantar at 3.30 PM where I will unveil a new vision for India for the future different from the one we live in today,” he said in a tweet.

Sibal has got support from former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“This is an important initiative of Kapil Sibal Saheb. I appeal to everyone to join this initiative and we all together will fight against injustice,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and former CM Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday extended support to senior political leader and legal luminary Kapil Sibal’s newly announced platform ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ to fight injustice.

According to a statement, Abdullah said, “Sibal sahab is a veteran leader and a seasoned lawyer, considered an important voice of the Opposition, and his talk of bringing opposition parties and leaders together should be welcomed. There is nothing better than everyone uniting against injustices.”

He added, “National Conference firmly stands with Kapil Sibal sahab in his new initiative. The party rank and file, including Omar Abdullah, is of the firm belief that the initiative will act as a catalyst in bringing the opposition parties together for a common cause of fighting injustices.”

Kavitha a day ahead of the hunger strike praised Sonia Gandhi for pushing the Women Reservation Bill during the UPA’s tenure.

She has invited 18 political parties, including the Congress to join the one-day hunger strike to press the demand. She said around 6,000 people will be present and her organisation Bharat Jagruti Manch has reached out to the like-minded parties and organisations.

“I salute Madam Sonia Gandhi for having backed the Women’s reservation Bill despite leading a coalition govt at Centre,” she said.

Kavitha said she has spoken to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K.C. Venugopal to send a representative to the protest.

Sibal on Saturday had announced that he will launch a website, titled ‘Insaf ke Sipahi’, to help citizens fight against injustice and appealed to the opposition Chief Ministers and parties to help him in the initiative.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal had said during the official launch on March 11 at the Jantar Mantar, that he will also unveil a vision document for the country. He asserted that this was not a political move but a catalyst for change.

The Independent MP said lawyers should raise their voices, adding that “I want to start a movement as there is injustice everywhere be it business, journalism, people and opposition.”

Sibal had alleged that the elected governments had been destabilised and that among 121 cases of the ED, 115 are against the opposition leaders.