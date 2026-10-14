OPPO Launches F35 Series to Mark 10 Years of F Series in India

Hyderabad: OPPO has launched its F35 Series, comprising the OPPO F35 Pro 5G and OPPO F35 5G, marking a decade of its F Series smartphones in India. The new lineup features a 50MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view, aimed at enhancing group selfies and social media content creation.

The OPPO F35 Pro 5G is priced at ₹45,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, ₹49,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹54,999 for 8GB+256GB. The OPPO F35 5G costs ₹38,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹42,999 for 8GB+128GB. Both models are available through retail outlets, OPPO India’s online store, Flipkart and Amazon.

The F35 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX processor, a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. Both models offer an 8,000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and enhanced water and dust resistance.

Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said the new series builds on the brand’s decade-long imaging legacy, catering to consumers’ evolving photography and content-sharing needs.

The company also highlighted its after-sales network in Telangana, comprising 20 exclusive service centres, as part of its efforts to strengthen customer support in the state.