Opposition leaders visit Palestine Embassy, express solidarity with Palestinians

Besides BSP's Ali, Congress' Aiyar and JD(U)'s Tyagi, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan were also among those leaders who visited the embassy.

New Delhi: Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, a group of opposition leaders, including MP Danish Ali and former parliamentarians Mani Shankar Aiyar and KC Tyagi, visited the Palestine Embassy here on Monday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Besides BSP’s Ali, Congress’ Aiyar and JD(U)’s Tyagi, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan were also among those leaders who visited the embassy.

Bhattacharya said they were at the Embassy to express solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

“In India, everywhere, we are raising our voice with the people of the world. The voice for peace must ring louder now because what is happening in Gaza right now is not just killing of the people there indiscriminately but pushing the world to the brink of the third world war,” the CPI(ML) leader said.

Violence has escalated in the Middle East after Hamas militants’ attacked Israeli cities from Gaza and the subsequent retaliation from Jerusalem.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas. More than 2600 people have died in the conflict so far.

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas has triggered global concerns. Leading powers like Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom have emphasised the importance of preventing the situation from further escalation.

Published: 16th October 2023 7:58 pm IST
