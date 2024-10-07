‘Opposition misleading people over HYDRA, Musi’, claims Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, October 7 claimed that the opposition is misleading people regarding Musi and the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

Vikramarka said that the Congress is a pro-people government and is working for public welfare adding that there is no personal agenda. He went on to say parks and lakes add to Hyderabad’s beauty. “Parks are being occupied rapidly and lakes, which are sources of fresh water are disappearing,” he remarked.

Criticising the opposition for failing to protect lakes at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) he said, “The previous government promised to clean these lakes and to protect them. However, they couldn’t do so.”

The deputy chief minister assured the people that the government is taking steps to preserve lakes and is determined to provide water for future generations of Hyderabad. “The alienated ponds are public property and it is our responsibility to preserve them,” he concluded.