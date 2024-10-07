Hyderabad: ‘Govt will increase Singareni workers income’, Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, October 7, said that the government would increase the income of the permanent and contract workers at the Singareni Collieries.

He further said that the government will take steps to replace coal with green energy. Vikramarka asked the authorities to conduct a study on rare earth minerals based on which there could be a collaboration between Singareni Collieries and IIIT-Hyderabad.

Attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Vikramarka said, “While we were in the opposition the BRS government didn’t pay attention to Singareni and it felt like the company would be closed.”

Following the distribution of bonus cheques to Singareni workers, Vikramarka addressed the employees’ concerns and said, “The government will increase the maximum wages of the employees, both permanent and contractual workers. Once Dasara is done, bring all your issues to us and we will address them at the earliest.”

The government will constitute a committee to study the needs of the workers and as per their demands quality hospitals and colleges to address medical and education needs. “I spoke to the chief minister and he is ready to spend money for the betterment of people since the Telangana government is a welfare government.”

Vikramarka also assured the SIngareni ex-employees regarding an increment of pensions adding that the medical expenses of the retired employees would be increased up to Rs 10 lakh.