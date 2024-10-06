Telangana CM deceiving public, PM Modi on crop loan waiver: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing concerns over the Telangana government’s handling of the crop loan waiver scheme.

In his communication, Rao accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of “misleading” both the public and the Prime Minister regarding the successful implementation of waivers for loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Rao highlighted that while Reddy had promised a comprehensive waiver by December 9, 2023, and later extended it to August 15, 2024, significant gaps remain in the actual disbursement.

Citing data from the State Bank of India (SBI) he said that only about 50% of eligible farmers have received waivers, with many still awaiting relief.

The BRS leader pointed out that the government had imposed 31 conditions that rendered numerous farmers ineligible for the waiver.

He expressed concern that many farmers took on private loans at high interest rates to meet these conditions, further exacerbating their financial struggles.

Rao’s letter comes amid rising tensions between the BRS and Congress over agricultural policies, with both parties accusing each other of failing to support farmers adequately.

Dear Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu,



Sub: Misguiding the Nation that Telangana Government has successfully implemented the Crop Loan waiver of up to 2 lakhs -Reg.



Ref: D.O letter No 264/PSCM/2024, Dt 07-10-2024 addressed to Honorable PM



It's unfortunate that you have… https://t.co/5Cd3E0E6oy pic.twitter.com/ayrFj715TI — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 6, 2024

He urged the chief minister to fulfill his promises and complete the loan waiver process “before making claims about its success.”