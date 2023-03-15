Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

Published: 15th March 2023
New Delhi: MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani row during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the ED office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

The leaders met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties will take part, party sources said.

US short seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The group had denied the allegations, calling them “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India

The Trinamool Congress separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over the LPG price hike and demanded answers from the government.

TMC MPs raised slogans against the government over the LPG price hike and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give them answers.

