Opposition protests Ram temple donation row in Parliament

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex on Thursday, August 6, against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and “police excesses” against student protesters.

Amid rain, the MPs, carrying umbrellas and placards against the government, protested in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as ‘chhanda chor, gaddi chor’, ‘Amit Shah jawaab do’ and ‘chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein’.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition leaders hold protest inside Parliament premises over Ram Mandir donation theft issue.#ParliamentMonsoonSession #MonsoonSession



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kIK7e2aSbZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026

The MPs also kept a donation box at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government.

Also Read Opposition MPs slam Amit Shah, take out protest march

The opposition MPs, mostly from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, lined up behind a big banner that read ‘Amit Shah jawaab do”, and raised slogans against the Home Minister.

Earlier, SP MPs also held a separate protest demanding accountability over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of “brutal force” against students during their protests last week.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties’ floor leaders met in Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament complex, and vowed to corner the government on the two issues of “chhanda chori” and “police excesses” against students.

Both Houses of Parliament remain deadlocked over the opposition’s demands, with most of the legislative business being conducted amid din.