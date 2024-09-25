Ordinance Factory Medak invites applications for Trade Apprentices jobs

The interview is scheduled for September 25, at 8.30 am, and will be held at Government ITI premises in Sangareddy.

Published: 25th September 2024 8:38 am IST
The ordinance factory in Sangareddy invites applications for recruiting 361 'Trade Apprentices.'

Hyderabad: The Ordinance Factory Medak (OFMK) is inviting applications for ‘Trade Apprentices.’

The recruitment comprises a total of 361 positions in multiple trades, with the highest being 36 for electricians, 20 for electronic mechanics, 103 for fitters (general), and 10 for foundrymen. Other posts include 30 machinists, 15 millwrights, 4 moulders, 8 grinders, 2 heat treatment specialists, and 3 stenographers and secretarial assistants.

The seats for 3 painters, 15 turners, 2 draughtsmen (civil), 30 welders (G&E), 3 motor mechanics, 3 diesel mechanics, 17 COPA apprentices, and 50 more positions for all trades that need a 10th qualification are also available.

Candidates interested in the program are advised to get their 10th pass certificate, ITI qualification, caste certificate, Aadhar card, and 3 passport-size photos, all attached together.

