Organised IPL betting racket busted in Himayatnagar, 3 held

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in an organised online betting racket during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Police seized Rs 1.2 lakh in cash and three mobile phones used for placing bets through the online app.

The accused have been identified as Sriraj Boob, 42, Hondmane Sainath,32 and Regalla Gopynath, 29.

According to reports, Sriraj Boob had purchased access to the betting app from an overseas agent and shared login credentials with punters. He ran the operation from his apartment with the help of his associates Sainath and Gopynath, offering a 5 percent commission on collections.

Based on credible information, police conducted a raid at Pawani Lingaiah Apartments, Himayatnagar and caught the accused red-handed while collecting bets on the ongoing IPL match.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.