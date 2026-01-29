Mumbai: The internet is buzzing with the ongoing feud between content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and actress Sara Ali Khan along with her family. From taking subtle digs at Sara and her mother Amrita Singh to commenting on Sara’s film career, Orry has continued to fuel the controversy.

The drama has escalated further after Orry appeared on Elvish Yadav’s podcast, where he made a shocking remark about Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. When asked, “Industry main besharam kaun hai?” (Who is shameless in the industry?), Orry replied, “Ibrahim Ali Khan,” and even suggested calling him on the podcast. The statement quickly went viral, triggering fresh reactions online.

During the same podcast, Orry also spoke about how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan began. He revealed that their bond started through social media, particularly the now-defunct app AskFM. Orry said that he used to receive several questions about Sara and even answered them before meeting her in person. Their first meeting took place in New York during a dinner arranged by a mutual friend, after which they began meeting frequently and eventually became close friends.

However, tensions between the social media sensation and the Khan siblings have reportedly been brewing since last year.

Orry and Amriti Singhs fued

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Orry claimed that his fallout with Sara was linked to her mother Amrita Singh’s actions. He stated that he had unfollowed Sara some time ago and had not followed Ibrahim for years. According to Orry, reconciliation would only be possible if Amrita Singh apologised to him.

“I cannot pretend to be friends with Sara while ignoring what her mother put me through. If Amrita Singh apologises, maybe I can move on in the future,” Orry said.

Orry takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan’s career

The controversy intensified further when Orry recently shared a video responding to a fan’s comment about his outfit. When asked what the printed bra outline on his top was “holding together,” Orry took a dig at Sara’s career, replying, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.”

Defending his remark, Orry said he did not believe he had said anything offensive. He added that it was merely a joke and that Sara’s films are often turned into memes by the public. “People make fun of me for being jobless too. It’s not that deep,” he explained.

Apart from Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita, Orry has also repeatedly taken jabs at actor Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, who is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan.