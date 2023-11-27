Orry removed from Bigg Boss 17, what’s the reason?

Mumbai: The latest weekend ka vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 17 had viewers on the edge of their seats with intense fights, Salman Khan’s fiery moments, and unexpected twists. One of the intriguing additions to the show was Bollywood‘s enigmatic figure, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, making a surprising entrance during the weekend ka vaar episode.

Salman Khan welcomed Orry, creating a buzz among fans who were eager to know more about this mysterious personality. Orry seamlessly joined the housemates, participating in tasks and blending in with the contestants. However, in a shocking revelation in the latest episode, it was disclosed that Orry wasn’t a wildcard contestant as initially assumed! Yes, you read that right.

During the Just Chill with Arbaaz and Sohail segment, the Khan Brothers disclosed that Orry’s stay in the Bigg Boss house was planned for just two days, contrary to the housemates’ and viewers’ expectations. The revelation left the contestants in shock, as they had grown fond of Orry’s presence.

Orry was spotted at The Archies party in Mumbai on Sunday, confirming his exit from the show. Fans expressed their disappointment, wanting more episodes featuring Orry in Bigg Boss 17.

