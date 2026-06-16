Orry reveals how much he charges for private events

Hyderabad: Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has again become a talking point on the internet. In a recent conversation with Kavya Karnatac on the Learn by KK Create podcast, Orry spoke openly about his income, brand value and how he turns his popularity into business.

The influencer revealed that one brand deal helped him earn Rs. 76 lakh from just one reel. His statement surprised many people online, as it gave a rare look into how much top internet personalities can earn from social media collaborations.

Orry Event Appearance Fee

Orry also shared that a major part of his income comes from event appearances and what he calls paid friendships. He said people can book him for private events such as lunches, dinners, weddings, birthdays and social gatherings.

According to him, his appearance fee can range from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. Orry explained that when he attends such events, he talks to guests, clicks photos, gives speeches and becomes part of the celebration. He described it as an experience that people can buy.

Orry On Paid Friendships And Personal Branding

During the podcast, Orry said his popularity itself has become his biggest product. He suggested that in today’s social media world, attention has become very valuable, and public personalities can be hired just like any other professional service.

He also compared his famous pose with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose and said that only a few people in India have such strong recognition. His statement has now sparked discussions online about his confidence, fame and personal branding.

Who Manages Orry’s Money?

Orry also spoke about his finances and revealed that his parents still manage his money. When asked if this arrangement will continue, he said he is not going to grow out of it.

After the podcast clip went viral, social media users shared mixed reactions. Some were shocked by his earnings, while others praised his ability to build a strong personal brand. Many called Orry a smart example of how internet fame can be converted into a profitable business.