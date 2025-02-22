Orry set to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Report

In the last season, Karan Veer Mehra was the winner and later also won Bigg Boss 18, fans are excited to see who will take the crown this time

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 22nd February 2025 5:46 pm IST
Orry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Mumbai: The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back with Season 15, hosted by action director Rohit Shetty. This time, the show is set to bring more adventure and excitement with new contestants ready to face their fears.

Who Is Orry?

The first confirmed contestant for this season is Orry (Orhan Awatramani), a social media star often seen at Bollywood parties. Known for his fun personality and close friendships with celebrities, Orry is now stepping into the world of stunts and challenges.

Orry’s New Adventure

Reports say that Orry has officially signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. While he’s known for his style and social life, fans are excited to see how he handles dangerous stunts involving heights, water, and wild animals.

When Will the Show Start?

Filming for the show will begin in May 2025. The season is expected to air on TV around June or July 2025.

Other Contestants in Talks

Several celebrities are rumored to join the show, including:

  • Elvish Yadav  
  • Avinash Mishra  
  • Chum Darang  
  • Siddharth Nigam  
  • Isha Singh  
  • Bhavika Sharma  

What Happened Last Season?

In the last season, Karan Veer Mehra was the winner and later also won Bigg Boss 18. Fans are excited to see who will take the crown this time.

