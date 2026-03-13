Oscars 2026: When and where to watch live in India

Hyderabad: Hollywood’s biggest celebration of cinema, the 98th Academy Awards, is set to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The prestigious event will honour the best films and performances of 2025 and bring together some of the biggest names in global entertainment.

For Indian viewers, the ceremony will be streamed in the early hours of Monday, March 16, 2026.

Oscars 2026 timing in India

The live broadcast of the Oscars 2026 will begin at 4.30 AM IST on March 16. Before the main ceremony, viewers can also watch the glamorous red carpet arrivals featuring celebrity interviews and fashion highlights.

Here is the schedule for Indian viewers:

3.30 AM IST : Red carpet coverage

Red carpet coverage 4.30 AM IST: The main Oscars ceremony begins

If you miss the live broadcast, the ceremony will be repeated at 9 PM IST on March 16 on television channels.

Where to watch the Oscars 2026

Indian audiences can watch the 98th Academy Awards on both television and digital platforms.

Live TV broadcast: Star Movies

Live streaming: JioHotstar

The red carpet coverage and the full ceremony will be available on these platforms. Viewers in the United States can watch the event live on the ABC network, while it will also stream on Hulu.

Host and presenters

Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will return as the Oscars host for the second consecutive year. His witty humour and lively stage presence made him a popular choice after the previous ceremony.

The awards will feature several well-known presenters including Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway. Other prominent stars such as Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph are also expected to appear on stage.

Top nominees and films to watch

This year’s nominations feature several major films competing for top honours. The Best Picture lineup includes Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

Among them, Sinners created history with 16 nominations, making it the most nominated film this year. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another secured 13 nominations.

The acting categories also include popular names such as Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana, Emma Stone, and Jessie Buckley.