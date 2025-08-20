Osman Sagar gates to be opened, flood warning issued

Hyderabad: Due to increased inflows, two gates of the Osman Sagar will be opened on Wednesday evening, August 20, as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued a flood warning.

The gates are expected to be opened at 4:00 pm with a discharge of 226 cusecs.

A flood warning has been issued for Bhadrachalam and Triveni Sangamam amid heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas.

The Godavari River water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 42.6 feet at 7:00 am and is expected to rise further, while at the Kaleshwaram Triveni Sangamam, it was recorded at 12.41 meters.

Authorities have cautioned people against entering the floodwaters. Expert swimmers and motorboats have been deployed to handle emergencies and assist residents if the situation worsens.