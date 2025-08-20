Osman Sagar gates to be opened, flood warning issued

The gates are expected to be opened at 4:00 pm with a discharge of 226 cusecs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th August 2025 4:16 pm IST
Telangana govt officials to face actions over manipulating FTL data of Osman Sagar Lake
Osman Sagar Lake (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Due to increased inflows, two gates of the Osman Sagar will be opened on Wednesday evening, August 20, as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued a flood warning.

The gates are expected to be opened at 4:00 pm with a discharge of 226 cusecs.

A flood warning has been issued for Bhadrachalam and Triveni Sangamam amid heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas.

MS Teachers

The Godavari River water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 42.6 feet at 7:00 am and is expected to rise further, while at the Kaleshwaram Triveni Sangamam, it was recorded at 12.41 meters.

Authorities have cautioned people against entering the floodwaters. Expert swimmers and motorboats have been deployed to handle emergencies and assist residents if the situation worsens.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th August 2025 4:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button