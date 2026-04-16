Osmania General Hospital student dies by suicide; family blames work pressure

Hyderabad: A first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the state-run Osmania General Hospital here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, a 26-year-old student from the Department of General Surgery, belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community.

Relatives alleged that he took the extreme step due to work pressure, including long working hours assigned by seniors and the head of the department. The matter is under investigation, police said.

They also staged a protest, demanding the arrest of those allegedly responsible for his death and seeking compensation for the family.

Police said that, based on preliminary investigation, he is suspected of having consumed an overdose of tablets.

An injection was also recovered from the scene.

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Expressing grief and condolences, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), Telangana, said the incident highlights the urgent need to prioritise mental health and emotional well-being among medical professionals.

It said doctors, especially postgraduate trainees, often face intense stress, long working hours, and high expectations, which can adversely affect their mental health.

The HRDA also stressed the need to promote awareness, encourage stigma-free conversations, and ensure timely access to psychological support and counselling.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.