Staffer dies at mall in Hyderabad, family cries foul

Hyderabad: A staff member of the PVR Mall at Panjagutta in Hyderabad died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, April 15, with the family alleging negligence by the mall authorities.

The deceased was identified as Satish. In a video shared on social media, Satish’s family members questioned the mall authorities over the incident. “If a person is experiencing some health issue, can’t the management take him to a hospital?” they asked.

A staff member of the PVR Mall at Panjagutta in Hyderabad died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, April 15. However, family members alleged negligence by the mall authorities.



The deceased was identified as Satish. In a video shared on social media, Satish's family… pic.twitter.com/70JY45k2kx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 16, 2026

The family alleged that the management left Satish at the entrance of the mall and that medical attention would have saved him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police P Murali Krishna said that it was a natural death and that investigation is underway.