Staffer dies at mall in Hyderabad, family cries foul

The family alleged that the management left Satish at the entrance of the mall and that the medical attention would have save him.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th April 2026 2:28 pm IST
Staff member who died at Hyderabad mall, family protests and demands justice.
Satish

Hyderabad: A staff member of the PVR Mall at Panjagutta in Hyderabad died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, April 15, with the family alleging negligence by the mall authorities.

The deceased was identified as Satish. In a video shared on social media, Satish’s family members questioned the mall authorities over the incident. “If a person is experiencing some health issue, can’t the management take him to a hospital?” they asked.

The family alleged that the management left Satish at the entrance of the mall and that medical attention would have saved him.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police P Murali Krishna said that it was a natural death and that investigation is underway.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th April 2026 2:28 pm IST

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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