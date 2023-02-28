Osmania University announces dates of TS EDCET, LAWCET

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday announced the dates for two important entrance exams in Telangana State – TS EDCET and TS LAWCET.

While TS EDCET is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, TS LAWCET and PGLCET will be held on May 25. Both the entrance exams will be conducted through computer-based test mode for admissions into various courses in colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

TS EDCET

TS EDCET is for candidates holding diplomas in engineering & technology, and pharmacy and B.Sc Mathematics degree holders seeking lateral entry admissions into B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharmacy courses.

Online applications can be submitted to Osmania University from March 2 to May 2.

With a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2,500, applications can be submitted until May 8 and 12 respectively.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET

TS LAWCET and PGLCET are the entrance tests for admissions into law and LLM courses.

The candidates can submit online applications from March 2 to April 6. However, with a fine of Rs 500 and Rs. 1000, applications can be submitted till April 12 and 19 respectively.

For submission of applications after April 19 and till April 26, candidates have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2,000. Upon payment of a late fee of Rs 4000, applications can be submitted till May 3, 2023.

Also Read TS EAMCET 2023 schedule announced; Notification to be released on Feb 28

Osmania University to conduct exams

Osmania University will conduct both exams on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The preliminary key of TS LAWCET and PGLET 2023 is scheduled to be announced on May 29.

Any objection to preliminary key can be submitted to Osmania University by 5 pm on May 31. The final key will be released after the evaluation of all objections.