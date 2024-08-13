Osmania University mess roof leaks amid rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains in the city, leaking roofs and large puddles of water were reported at the Osmania University (OU) research scholars’ mess on Tuesday, August 13. Videos of students forced to dine in a mess filled with water are being circulated on social media platforms.

In one such video, two students are seen pouring water from the floor into a bowl, in an attempt to throw light on the issue. As per the research scholars, the water seeped into the dining hall and the store room, posing health risks, including mold growth and sanitation issues.

Last year too, students faced similar issues.

The research scholars faced a similar situation last year when they protested by having food while sitting on a flooded floor.

Addressing the issue, Osmania University secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and a Political Science PhD scholar, Nelli Satya said, “The authorities aren’t shifting the mess facility. There are three hostels for research scholars including the NRS hostel, Old PG and New PG.”

Speaking of the old mess, built during the period of Nizams which lies in a poor state, he said, “Our major demand is to shift the mess to the new hostels. Three hostels have mess halls, yet the authorities are using the old mess.”

He added that in the pre-COVID period, research scholars from science, social sciences, commerce and management had separate messes.