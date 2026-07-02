Osmania University postpones BEd IV Semester exams due to CPGET

Hyderabad: Osmania University has postponed the BEd IV semester main examinations in view of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET), 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the decision was taken as CPGET-2026 will be conducted from July 8 to July 15.

The university said the revised schedule for the BEd IV semester main examinations will be announced separately in due course.

Students have been advised to keep track of the university’s official notifications for the updated examination timetable.