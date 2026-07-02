Osmania University postpones BEd IV Semester exams due to CPGET

The revised schedule for the BEd IV semester main examinations will be announced separately in due course.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Osmania University gets ISO certification in four categories through Board of Indian Standards on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
File picture of OU Arts College

Hyderabad: Osmania University has postponed the BEd IV semester main examinations in view of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET), 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the decision was taken as CPGET-2026 will be conducted from July 8 to July 15.

The university said the revised schedule for the BEd IV semester main examinations will be announced separately in due course.

Subhan Bakery

Students have been advised to keep track of the university’s official notifications for the updated examination timetable.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button