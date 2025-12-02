Osmania University students protest over stale food; traffic disrupted

On information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 2nd December 2025 11:18 pm IST
Students protested at Osmania University campus over stale food
Hyderabad: Protests erupted at Osmania University campus on Tuesday, December 2, after hostel students of University College of Law alleged stale food was served for dinner.

Chanting slogans against the Vice Chancellor and the Chief Warden, students from E1 hostel staged a sit-in on the main road, holding up the food in utensils.

They said that despite repeated complaints over mess issues and the non-availability of basic amenities, the administration has turned a deaf ear.

Memory Khan Seminar

On information, OU police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. “The protest has been called off. The students will meet the authorities tomorrow (Wednesday),” police told Siasat.com.

Traffic was mildly disrupted.

