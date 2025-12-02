Osmania University students protest over stale food; traffic disrupted

Hyderabad: Protests erupted at Osmania University campus on Tuesday, December 2, after hostel students of University College of Law alleged stale food was served for dinner.

Chanting slogans against the Vice Chancellor and the Chief Warden, students from E1 hostel staged a sit-in on the main road, holding up the food in utensils.

They said that despite repeated complaints over mess issues and the non-availability of basic amenities, the administration has turned a deaf ear.

On information, OU police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. “The protest has been called off. The students will meet the authorities tomorrow (Wednesday),” police told Siasat.com.

Traffic was mildly disrupted.