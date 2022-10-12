Osmania University students protest over varsity’s decision to extend holidays

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University on Tuesday protested against the varsity’s decision to extend holidays till October 25.

Over 100 students who staged the protest demanded the rollback of the decision. They also demanded the start of the mess facility in the hostel.

Students who claimed that the varsity did not give any prior notice about the holiday extension said that many of them came from rural areas. They were hoping to prepare for Group I which is scheduled to be held on October 16.

Extension of holidays at this point will hurt the preparation of Group I aspirants, students said.

On the other hand, the administration of the varsity said that all the departments were informed about the extension of holidays.

It has also been mentioned that as semester exams were completed recently, officials decided to extend the holidays till October 25.

The varsity will begin the class for both new and other batches on October 26.