Osmania University to hold job fair for pharmacists on Aug 25

Pharmacists will be given a salary of Rs 25,000 while assistant pharmacists will be given a salary of Rs 16,000.

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Pharmacist holding a basket of pills and medication in a pharmacy setting.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Employment Bureau of Osmania University, in collaboration with MedPlus Group, will be organising a job fair for pharmacist and assistant pharmacist posts on August 25.

The fair will be held at the University Employment Information & Guidance (UEI&GB) office opposite Arts College, Osmania University, from 11 am. Only 100 posts are available.

Pharmacists will be given a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, while assistant pharmacists will be paid Rs 16,000. For more details, people can contact 9666662481.

Subhan Bakery

Interested candidates can go to the UEI&GB office with photocopies of all their educational certificates.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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