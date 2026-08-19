Osmania University to hold job fair for pharmacists on Aug 25

Hyderabad: The Employment Bureau of Osmania University, in collaboration with MedPlus Group, will be organising a job fair for pharmacist and assistant pharmacist posts on August 25.

The fair will be held at the University Employment Information & Guidance (UEI&GB) office opposite Arts College, Osmania University, from 11 am. Only 100 posts are available.

Pharmacists will be given a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, while assistant pharmacists will be paid Rs 16,000. For more details, people can contact 9666662481.

Interested candidates can go to the UEI&GB office with photocopies of all their educational certificates.