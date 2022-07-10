Osmania University’s new under graduate courses get AICTE nod

Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the Osmania University College of Engineering’s (OUCE) newly introduced undergraduate programmes — Mining Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning — as well as a postgraduate programme in Mining for the 2022-23 academic year.

Aside from receiving approval for the new courses, the college has been granted permission to increase the student intake in the BE Electronics and Communication Engineering programme from 50 to 60. It has also received approval to extend all existing six undergraduate and 18 postgraduate programmes for 2022-23.

“The approval and recognition of the new ME programme in mining will ensure the AICTE scholarship to the tune of Rs 13,000 for GATE-qualified students,” OUCE principal Dr Sriram Venkatesh said.

From 2022-23, ten out of thirty seats in the Bio-Medical Engineering programme will be reserved for TS EAMCET-qualified students who completed BiPC in Intermediate. Such students will be admitted under the self-finance category and will be required to take a mathematics bridge course. Until now, admission to this programme was limited to candidates who completed MPC in Intermediate.

Meanwhile, the OUCE, an autonomous institution, is preparing to launch a revised curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year. In response to industry demands and to improve students’ employability, the college has revamped 40% of the curriculum. Experts from industry and R&D organisations, in addition to college alumni, will cover at least 40% of the course curriculum in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

“The revised syllabus will be applicable to students, who enroll in the 2022-23 academic year while existing students will have the same syllabus. Inputs from industry and alumni have been incorporated into the revised syllabus in all UG and PG courses which the respective Boards of Studies are approving,” Venkatesh said.