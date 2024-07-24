OTT debut for Bollwood’s thriller Kill: Where and when to watch

Mumbai: The action-packed Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kill’ has made waves both in theatres and now on OTT platforms. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, the film features a star-studded cast including Lakshya, Tanya, Raghav, Abhishek Chauhan, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The movie has been a hit at the box office, earning approximately Rs 41 crore globally, and has received critical acclaim.

‘Kill’ is now available on OTT platforms, but there’s a catch: it’s currently accessible only to international audiences. Viewers in the US and UK can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video for Rs 2,092 or via Video On Demand on Apple TV. Indian audiences will have to wait until August for its OTT release.

According to the Economic Times, ‘Kill’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in mid-August 2024. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. There are also reports that ‘Kill’ will soon be available on PVOD (Premium Video On Demand).

In an exciting development, Hollywood director Chad Stahelski, known for the ‘John Wick’ series starring Keanu Reeves, has acquired the rights to remake ‘Kill’. Stahelski, impressed by the film’s preview, praised it as one of the most brilliant and creative action films in recent memory. He expressed excitement about developing an English-language version, which promises to bring this thrilling story to a wider audience.