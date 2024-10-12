OTT platforms cause of moral corruption, need regulation: RSS chief

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the content on OTT platforms was one of the reasons for “moral corruption” and needed regulation through law.

Speaking at the customary Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS at the Reshimbagh ground here, he stressed the need for value education.

“The kind of things shown on OTT platforms are so disgusting that talking about it too would be indecent. Hence, I have said there is a need to regulate it through law because it is also one of the big reasons for moral corruption,” he said.

The National Education Policy has recognised the need for value education and devised the curriculum accordingly, but it will not be effective without the teachers setting an example, and hence a new system of teacher orientation will have to be created, Bhagwat said.

Social media users too should be mindful that it is used to unite society and impart values, and not for breaking up society and disseminating obscenity and indecency, the Sangh chief said.

The foundation of a child’s character is laid between the ages of 3 to 12 years, and it is shaped through education at home by watching the behaviour of the elders, the atmosphere and friendly conversations at home, he said.

Qualities such as self-esteem, patriotism, morality, sense of purpose and sense of duty are formed during this period of life, Bhagwat said, adding, “we need to understand this and start this work from our own home.”