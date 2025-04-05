OTT release dates of Panchayat season 4 and Chhaava

Hyderabad: India’s OTT boom is undeniable as more viewers cozy up with streaming at home instead of heading to the cinema. The trend makes sense – April 2025 is shaping up to be a treat for OTT lovers, with blockbuster films and fan-favorite series arriving right at home.

Chhaava on Netflix

Among this month’s big digital releases is Chhaava, a historical epic that rocked the box office. After a 600-crore theatrical run, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is likely hitting Netflix on April 11, 2025 (awaiting official confirmation).

Panchayat Season 4 on Prime Video

Also on the horizon is the return of the much-loved series Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video. This comedy-drama about a young engineer navigating life in a rural village has won hearts since 2020.

To mark the fifth anniversary of Panchayat on April 3, 2025, Prime Video released a quirky teaser video with the cast and influencers, officially confirming Season 4.

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Sanvikaa are back, with the new season dropping on July 2, 2025. Expect more of Phulera’s charm – from Panchayat elections to Abhishek and Rinki’s evolving bond.

With grand releases like Chhaava and Panchayat Season 4, April 2025 is a perfect month to stay in, stream, and enjoy the magic of storytelling.