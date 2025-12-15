OTT releases this week (Dec 15-21): Top 10 picks for binge watch

Hyderabad: After a slow few days for streaming audiences, OTT platforms are finally back with a packed lineup of new movies and web series. From crime thrillers and psychological dramas to romantic comedies and global franchise returns, this week offers something for every kind of viewer.

Popular international shows like Emily in Paris and Fallout are returning with new seasons, while Indian platforms are bringing fresh originals and sequels led by strong performers such as Madhuri Dixit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Whether you enjoy edge-of-the-seat thrillers or light weekend entertainment, this week’s OTT calendar is worth bookmarking.

List of OTT Releases This Week

1) Thamma

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 16

2) Fallout Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 17

3) Emily in Paris Season 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 18

4) Raju Weds Rambai

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: December 18

5) Mrs. Deshpande

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: December 19

6) Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 19

7) Four More Shots Please Season 4

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 19

8) Nayanam

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: December 19

10) The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 20