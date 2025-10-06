OTT watchlist (Oct 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Kurukshetra hit streaming

Hyderabad: Cinema has always been about magic — the kind that transports us into worlds of emotion, imagination, and thrill. Today, that magic lives not only on the big screen but right in our homes through OTT platforms. As audiences crave fresh stories, filmmakers are experimenting with bold genres, cutting-edge animation, and deeply human narratives.

Whether you love heart-pounding action, soul-stirring dramas, or inspiring real-life tales, this week’s OTT lineup is bursting with variety and brilliance. From Telugu blockbusters to global thrillers, every platform has something to keep you glued to your screen.

Here’s your complete guide to the top OTT releases this week (October 6-12, 2025):

1. War 2 – Netflix (October 9)

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR unite for a high-voltage action spectacle in the YRF Spy Universe. The story follows two elite agents whose loyalty and friendship are tested in a global mission filled with betrayal and explosive twists.

2. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Netflix (October 9)

Keira Knightley stars in this psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel. A journalist witnesses what seems like a murder aboard a luxury cruise, only to find no one believes her.

3. Kurukshetra – Netflix (October 10)

India’s first mythological animated epic retells the Mahabharata through 18 warriors’ eyes, capturing their moral struggles and sacrifices in a breathtaking visual style.

4. Search: The Naina Murder Case – JioHotstar (October 10)

A chilling crime thriller starring Konkona Sen Sharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, who investigates a teenage girl’s murder amid political conspiracies and personal dilemmas.

5. Mirai – JioHotstar (October 10)

Telugu star Teja Sajja’s fantasy-action blockbuster blends mythology and futuristic technology in a breathtaking story about courage and destiny.

6. Sthal – ZEE5 (October 10)

This Marathi social drama exposes the painful truths behind India’s arranged marriage system through the eyes of a young woman dreaming of independence.

7. John Candy: I Like Me – Prime Video (October 10)

A moving documentary celebrating the life and legacy of comedian John Candy through unseen videos and heartfelt interviews.

8. Victoria Beckham – Netflix (October 9)

A stylish three-part documentary that follows Victoria Beckham’s journey from pop star to global fashion icon, offering a peek behind her fame and ambition.