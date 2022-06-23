OU Alumni Association members meet Harish Rao to represent OGH new building matter

Hyderabad: Dr M Veeresham president of Osmania Alumni Association, Dr Sri Latha former president of the association, Dr Salla Krishna Murthy general secretary, Dr Raj Kishore Treasurer, Dr Md Iqbal Jaweed senior alumnus on June 23 met Telangana health minister Harish Rao and represented the matter of new building of Osmania General Hospital.

The minister assured them that the work will start very soon. He also said that the heritage inpatient block will be conserved and a new building of 560 crores will be constructed and the foundation stone will be laid soon. The members of the association thanked the minister.