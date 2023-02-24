OU collaborates with Melbourne University to offer dual degree

Hyderabad: Osmania University and University of Melbourne, Australia, are set to collaborate to offer a four year dual BSc degree programme.

Students would pursue the first two years of the Bsc course in India and the subsequent two years from the University of Melbourne, said Professor Ashok Muthupandian, assistant deputy vice chancellor at University of Melbourne.

After the completion of the four-year-course, students can pick a specialisation from 35 different combinations or pursue a one year post graduation degree.

Osmania commissioner of collegiate education Navin Mittal said that the proposed programme would be a blend of the basic sciences of Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Botany and Zoology.

He said that bridge courses would be provided to the students to help in transition.