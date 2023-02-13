Hyderabad: Singapore-based investor joins OU-TBI

Hyderabad: Around 40 startups are expected to benefit after Osmania University revealed on Sunday that Dr Anand Govindaluri, an investor in Singapore, has joined officially as a member of the advisory board of Osmania Technology Business Incubator (Osmania-TBI).

Dr Govindaluri is a distinguished alumnus and a leading angel investor and venture capitalist based in Singapore and also owns the investment firm Govin Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Also Read Hyderabad: OU prof holds protest to fill up vacant teaching posts

He attended the recent Global Alumni Meet in January and volunteered to support his alma mater, especially with respect to the ideas from students and faculty members as well as startups emerging out of Osmania-TBI.

Osmania-TBI director Prof Srinivasulu Chelmala is expecting a powerful impact after the investor is on board the university’s TBH.

The advisory board is headed by Vice Chancellor D Ravinder and includes prominent academics and domain experts like Dr Ramjee Pallela, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Atal Incubation Centre of CSIR-CCMB, Dr Vijay Kumar Devarakonda, President, Alumni Association, University College of Engineering, Varla Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Founder, EdifyPath and Board Member, TiE Hyderabad, and Prof Srinivasulu Chelmala, Director, Osmania Technology Business Incubator.