OU students hold protest demanding removal of fence at admin building

Students reportedly said that "Barbed wires are a symbol of the varsities Vice-Chancellor's dictatorial rule."

Hyderabad: Students at Osmania University protested against the university administration on Thursday, December 14, demanding that the fence around the administrative building be removed. They took out a rally from the university library towards the administration building, demanding the removal of barbed wire fences surrounding the building.

The protesting students said that “barbed wires are a symbol of the varsities Vice-Chancellor’s dictatorial rule.”

During the protest, some students attempted to enter the administration building. This action led to the intervention of the police, who arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.

When contacted, police said no cases were booked, but the crowd of protesting students was dispersed.

The students’ main grievance was the restrictive measures implemented by the university’s administration, which they felt ‘stifled transparency and openness’ on the campus.

