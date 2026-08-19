Ought to have resigned: Bombay Bar Association on BCI Chairman

The Bombay Bar Association has condemned Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra for his letters to the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University in Hyderabad.

The BCI Chairman had issued an order on August 13, directing all State Bar Councils asking them not to enrol any 2026 passouts from NALSAR University after they protested against the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for their convocation.

The order was quickly withdrawn on the same day following backlash. The Chairman also tendered an apology on August 15.

While appreciating Mishra for apologising, the Bombay Bar Association issued a statement on Tuesday, August 18, saying the apology was “clearly belated and nothing but an attempt to merely assuage the situation” and his conduct “failed to uphold the dignity of the legal profession”.

“The apology sought to be tendered by Mr Mishra, however, cannot be considered as an expression of true remorse, since he continues to hold the position as Chairman despite his conduct, when in the fitness of things, he ought to have already resigned,” the statement added.

On Mishra’s August 13 letter, the Association said, “The contents of the communication were a direct attempt by the learned Chairman to cause grave prejudice to the professional careers of students of NALSAR. Such communication was uncalled for and reflects that the learned Chairman took an extreme step against the students, without regard to the principles governing the right to protest and freedom of speech and expression. A large section of the students were condemned unheard. The issuance of the said communication by Mr Mishra is an abuse by him of the office of the Chairman, Bar Council of India.”

Also Read CJI Surya Kant says he never accepted NALSAR invite

Advocates’ body demands BCI Chairman’s resignation

The All India Young Advocates Association has called a protest outside the BCI office in New Delhi on August 20 at 10 am to demand Mishra’s resignation.

Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das has also voiced his support for the protest.

🚨#ProtestAlert 🚨



It seems the Legal Cockroaches have united and will be protesting against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India tomorrow at 10 AM and demanding his resignation.



The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of… pic.twitter.com/NLJuXR7fpU — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 19, 2026

“It seems the Legal Cockroaches have united and will be protesting against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India tomorrow at 10 am and demanding his resignation,” he posted on X.