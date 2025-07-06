Our aim is to provide homes, dignity to people: Telangana Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that the government has spent Rs 22,000 crore in a year on the Indiramma Indlu scheme.

“As soon as the Congress came to power in Telangana, we immediately spent Rs 5 lakh per house for 4.5 lakh houses in the first phase,” he said while speaking at a land distribution programme in Khammam district on Sunday, July 7.

Assuring that the government is committed to providing homes and dignity to people through the scheme, Bhatti said, “There are 1.10 crore families in Telangana, and the Indiramma government is providing at least one welfare benefit to nearly 93 lakh families.”

On farm loan waivers, Bhatti said that the state government has successfully waived off loans for nearly 2 lakh farmers, depositing Rs 21,000 crore directly into their accounts. “We are giving investment support, Rs 6,000 per season, i.e., Rs 12,000 annually to each farmer. For this rainy season alone, within just nine days, we deposited Rs 9,000 crore as part of the Rythu Bharosa scheme,” he said.

Speaking on education in Telangana, he said, “We have increased diet allowances by 40 percent and cosmetic charges by 200 percent for students in residential schools. For college students, a fee reimbursement scheme has been implemented. Additionally, under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam initiative for youth development, a budget of Rs 8,000 crore has been sanctioned.”

On women’s empowerment, Bhatti said, “Our culture teaches us to honour women like queens. Through Indira Kranthi Pathakam, we are providing Rs 20,000 crore interest-free loans annually to women’s self-help groups. In the first year alone, Rs 21,000 crore in interest-free loans were disbursed. Our goal is to make at least one crore women into crorepatis within five years.”

He criticised the previous BRS government for ignoring the interests of the people of Telangana during their decade-long rule. “They did not solve people’s problems. They couldn’t even clear the bills for the houses sanctioned by the Congress government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Instead, they lived luxuriously, looted the state, and ignored the suffering of the people,” he said.

Development works launched in Khammam

The Deputy CM launched projects worth Rs 6.45 crore for the development of Tank Bund, marking another significant milestone in the progress of Madhira town in the Madhira constituency of Khammam district.

The project is designed with the aim of environmental conservation, park development, a walking track, and a place suitable for public relaxation, providing better amenities to the local people as a new attraction for Madhira.