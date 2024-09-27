‘Our cards were printed’: Salman Khan talks about his wedding

Fans shared their thoughts, with some expressing that Salman may have regrets about the relationship not working out

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 27th September 2024 5:00 pm IST
Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has been known for his blockbuster movies and bachelor status. As he approaches his 60s, people still wonder if and when he’ll get married, despite Salman repeatedly stating that marriage isn’t on the cards for him. However, back in the 90s, Salman was very close to getting married!

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani: The Wedding That Almost Happened

During the 90s, Salman was in a serious relationship with actress Sangeeta Bijlani, and their wedding was all set to happen. In fact, they had even printed the wedding cards! Salman revealed this surprising detail during an appearance on Koffee With Karan, where he admitted that he really wanted to marry Sangeeta at the time. But as fate would have it, things took a different turn.

On the show, Karan Johar asked Salman why the wedding didn’t happen. Salman laughed it off but hinted that something changed. Karan also suggested that Salman’s link with actress Somy Ali may have played a part. Around this time, Salman’s relationships with other actresses like Somy and Aishwarya Rai became the talk of the town.

Fans React to the Viral Video

Recently, a video clip from that interview went viral on Reddit, sparking discussions about Salman’s past. Fans shared their thoughts, with some expressing that Salman may have regrets about the relationship not working out. Others took a lighthearted approach, making jokes about the missed wedding.

Salman continues to focus on his work. He’s set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 18, starting on October 6, 2024. Additionally, Salman is busy filming his next movie Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and set for release during Eid next year.

