‘Our first Eid,’ Munawar Faruqui’s sweet note to wife Mehzabeen

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala celebrated their first Eid together yesterday. The couple got married last month in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

On the occasion Eid al-Adha, Munawar surprised Mehzabeen with flowers and a sweet message that read, “Eid Mubarak Wifey. Our first Eid and many more to go. Your Lucky Husband.” Mehzabeen shared this on her Instagram with the caption “Allahumma Barik.”

The Bigg Boss 17 winner and Mehzabeen tied the knot on May 26, 2024, in a very intimate event. Guests were not allowed to bring cell phones into the ceremony to keep it private.

Mehzabeen is a makeup artist from the Memon community and lives in Agripada, Mumbai. She has a 10-year-old daughter named Samaira from her previous marriage. This is also Munawar’s second marriage; he has a son from his previous relationship.