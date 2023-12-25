Our priority is to empower poor and deprived sections: PM Modi

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government’s priority is to respect and empower the poor and deprived sections of the society.

He also said investments of thousands of crores have been made in Indore’s vicinity during the BJP’s “double-engine” government (at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh).

This will give rise to thousands of employment opportunities, Modi said addressing via video link a programme organised to distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme ‘Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit’.

The PM also praised the state government for resolving this issue, which was pending for a long time, and said he was fortunate to be a part of this event.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government has taken significant steps to transform the lives of the poor.

“I have always said that for me, the biggest four castes are poor, youth, women and farmers. Our priority is to respect and empower the poor and deprived,” he said.

Modi further said that getting the blessings of labourers on the occasion of the Good Governance Day, being observed on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will prove to be beneficial for the “double-engine” government and the people of the state.

Workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation.

On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour unions sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the high court on December 20, officials earlier said.

Modi said he was told that when the package was announced for the Hukumchand Mill workers, there was a festive atmosphere in Indore.

“This decision has further increased the festive joy among our labourer brothers and sisters,” he said.

Today’s programme is the result of years of penance of labourers, Modi said.

“It is the result of many years of their dreams and resolutions. I firmly believe that the families of labourers will shower their blessings upon the new team of the double-engine government,” he said.

The people of Indore will remember December 25 as the day the workers got justice, he said.

“I bow before your patience and salute your hard work,” the PM added.

He said the BJP’s “double-engine” government is committed to restore the glory of Indore.

“Notably, the investment corridor between Bhopal and Indore is being established. Also, the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor and Multi-Modal Logistic Park are being developed,” he said.

The prime minister said amounts worth thousands of crores were being invested in these projects. “This will not only ensure development and prosperity in the region, but will also generate thousands of employment opportunities for our youth,” he said.

These developmental projects will strongly strengthen the economy of the region, he said.

“I am well aware of the impact of the blessings and love of the labourers,” Modi said.

He referred to Indore’s foremost position in cleanliness and delicacies, and also highlighted the textile sector’s role in the industrial landscape of the city.

He also mentioned about the importance of Maharaja Tukoji Rao Holkar cloth market here, the Holkars establishing the first cotton mill in the city and the popularity of Malwa cotton.

At that time, the rates of cotton used to be set by Indore and this place was compared with Manchester (a textile industry hub of the UK), he said.

That was the golden period of Indore’s textiles scene but it was neglected by the previous governments, Modi said.

“The double-engine government is trying to restore the old glory of Indore,” he said.

Many cities in MP, including Indore, have become examples of finding a balance between development and nature, Modi said.

He gave examples of Asia’s largest operational Gobar-Dhan (bio-CNG) plant here and the development of the electric vehicles charging infrastructure in the city.

PM Modi also mentioned about laying the foundation stone for a 60 MW solar power plant in Jalood, which will help the Indore Municipal Corporation to save Rs 4 crore per month in electricity bills.

Referring to the use of ‘green bonds’ in an attempt to arrange funds for the plant, he said it will ensure participation of the people in protecting nature.

The prime minister also said the state government is working to fulfil guarantees offered during the recent assembly polls.

In order to achieve saturation of the government schemes, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ is reaching every corner of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

“I request the people of Madhya Pradesh to take full advantage of the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ vehicles,” he added.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also addressed the programme.