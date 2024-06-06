Our support to PM Modi ‘unconditional’: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: The LJP (Ram Vilas) has extended “unconditional” support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls is the “victory of his leadership”, party chief Chirag Paswan said on Thursday.

Leaders of the BJP-led NDA unanimously elected PM Modi as the ruling bloc’s leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government’s commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They had met at PM Modi’s residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

“We extended our support to the prime minister and his leadership at yesterday’s meeting. We humbly accepted his leadership without any condition,” Paswan told reporters when asked about the Wednesday meeting.

“And there can’t be any condition. This is the victory of the prime minister’s leadership. The NDA has got a landslide victory because of the way he took the NDA along with him,” the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief added.