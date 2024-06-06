Our support to PM Modi ‘unconditional’: Chirag Paswan

They had met at PM Modi's residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th June 2024 8:00 pm IST
ANI

New Delhi: The LJP (Ram Vilas) has extended “unconditional” support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls is the “victory of his leadership”, party chief Chirag Paswan said on Thursday.

Leaders of the BJP-led NDA unanimously elected PM Modi as the ruling bloc’s leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government’s commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They had met at PM Modi’s residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Chirag Paswan meets Nitish ahead of NDA meeting in Delhi

“We extended our support to the prime minister and his leadership at yesterday’s meeting. We humbly accepted his leadership without any condition,” Paswan told reporters when asked about the Wednesday meeting.

“And there can’t be any condition. This is the victory of the prime minister’s leadership. The NDA has got a landslide victory because of the way he took the NDA along with him,” the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th June 2024 8:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button