Out of 119 Telangana MLAs, 82 have criminal cases, 114 are crorepatis

New Delhi: Out of 119 winning candidates in Telangana assembly elections, 82 have declared criminal cases against themselves, said the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Telangana Election Watch report released on Wednesday.

“Out of the 119 winning candidates analysed in 2023, 82 (69 per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2018, 73(61 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves,” the report read.

It said that one winning candidate has declared a case related to murder (IPC Section-302), seven winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), and two winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

The report said that a total of 51 (80 per cent) out of 64 winning candidates from INC have criminal cases; 19 (49 per cent) out of 39 winning candidates from BRS; 7 (88 per cent) out of 8 winning candidates from BJP; 1(100 per cent) winner candidate from CPI; and 4 (57 per cent) out of 7 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

“INC’s 31 (48 per cent) out of 64 winning candidates have serious criminal cases; 17 (44 per cent) out of 39 winning candidates from BRS; 7 (88 per cent) out of 8 winning candidates from BJP, 1 (100 per cent) winner candidate from CPI and 3 (43 per cent) out of 7 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” it said.

The report also said out of the 119 winning candidates analysed, 114 (96 per cent) are crorepatis.

“Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana assembly elections 2018, 106 (89 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis,” the report said.

It also said that 60 (94 per cent) out of 64 from INC, 38(97 per cent) out of 39 from BRS, 8 (100 per cent) out of 8 from BJP, 1 (100 per cent) from CPI and seven out of seven AIMIM winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. one crore.

“The average assets per winning candidate for 64 INC winning candidates is Rs 48.20 Crores, 39 BRS winning candidates is Rs 32.62 Crores, 8 BJP winning candidates is Rs 21.83 Crores, 1 CPI winner candidate is Rs 2.33 Crores and 7 AIMIM winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 13.19 Crores,” it said.

Congress’s MLA from Chennur assembly seat Gaddam Vivekanand has the highest asset above Rs 606 crore followed by Congress’s MLA from Palair, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who have above 433 crores and BRS MLA from Khairatabad who have above 68 crores.

The report also said that 40 (34 per cent) winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 72 (61 per cent) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above.

It said that five winning candidates are diploma holders and two winning candidates are literate.

Meanwhile, the report said 23 (19 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 96 (81 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

“Out of 119 winning candidates analysed, 10 (8 per cent) winning candidates are women. In 2018, out of 119 MLAs, 6 (5 per cent) MLAs were women,” the report said.

The report said that there are 32 re-elected MLAs in the Telangana assembly elections of 2023.

The report also said that the average asset of re-elected MLAs in 2018 was Rs Rs 14.20 crore and in 2023 the average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 24.21 crore. The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 10.01 crores i.e. by 71 per cent.